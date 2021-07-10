Andra AP fonden Purchases 3,900 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.