Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.12% of Globant worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,149,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $148.74 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

