Andra AP fonden Sells 2,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.91.

TROW stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $205.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

