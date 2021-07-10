Andra AP fonden Sells 30,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.27 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

