Andra AP fonden Sells 38,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

