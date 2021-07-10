Andra AP fonden Sells 5,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

