Andra AP fonden Sells 5,500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.96. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

