Andra AP fonden Sells 6,300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.