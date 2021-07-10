Andra AP fonden Sells 6,500 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

