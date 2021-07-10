Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.