AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 216.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.