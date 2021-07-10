AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $588,850.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

