ANON Price Tops $0.0023 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, ANON has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $17,756.06 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

