AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $68,286.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.
  • Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,525,434 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

