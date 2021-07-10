Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,387.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $388.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

