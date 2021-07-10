Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $1.69

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $587,660.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00161616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.33 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00956068 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.