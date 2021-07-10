APENFT Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $52.94 million and $99.37 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00881071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005298 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.