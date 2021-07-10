API3 (API3) Price Hits $2.95 on Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and $6.26 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

