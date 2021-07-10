AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0541 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $105,824.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00874129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044421 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.