Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

