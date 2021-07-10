APR Coin (APR) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $18,823.58 and $8.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001041 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00256053 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,723,917 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

