Apron Network (APN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $714,706.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $714,706.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

