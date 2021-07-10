APY.Finance (APY) One Day Volume Tops $308,301.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $16.29 million and $308,301.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

