Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $3.63 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00875798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044225 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

