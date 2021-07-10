Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,826,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,635. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

