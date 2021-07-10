Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1.04 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,622,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

