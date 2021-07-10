Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0474

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $156,899.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00161969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.74 or 1.00156010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00947782 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

