Arion Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $38,129.76 and $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.55 or 0.99851651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00948809 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,247,886 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

