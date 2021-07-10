Arionum (ARO) Market Capitalization Tops $108,098.30

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $108,098.30 and approximately $440.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.65 or 0.06261333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.01464778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00392827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00145984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.86 or 0.00634089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00326089 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

