Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,957 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.63% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $35,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. 119,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,154. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

