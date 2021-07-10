Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $64.31. 68,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.