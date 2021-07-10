Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $37.24 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Quidel worth $37,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 591,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

