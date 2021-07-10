Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 64,065 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 590,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

