Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,074 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.74% of PacWest Bancorp worth $32,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 807,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

