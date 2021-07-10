Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $123.43 million and $10.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,500,728 coins and its circulating supply is 130,379,831 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

