Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

