ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $21.22 million and $1.26 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,745,953 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.