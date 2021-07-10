ARMOR Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00161568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.22 or 1.00220411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00958843 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,774,552 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

