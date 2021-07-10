Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 799,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

