Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 147,402 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CarMax by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

