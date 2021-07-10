Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 515,736 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 255.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 515,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Mplx worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.86 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

