Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 52,233 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.52% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

