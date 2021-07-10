Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of Mueller Industries worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:MLI opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

