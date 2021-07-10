Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Wingstop worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

