Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,331 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Newmark Group worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.