Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Onto Innovation worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,744 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

