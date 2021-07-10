Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.20 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,334,266 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Murphy Oil worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE MUR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

