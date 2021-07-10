Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.42 Million Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

