Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.53 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of frontdoor worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FTDR opened at $49.40 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.