Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 9,790.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.54% of Cincinnati Bell worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

